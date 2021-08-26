 Skip to main content
Cornhole tournament to benefit local charity

Built With Love, a charity based out of Egg Harbor Township, is hosting a cornhole tournament fundraiser in Somers Point 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 to benefit children in need.

The non-profit was founded to provide comfort to children battling physical or emotional trauma. The organization does this by gifting Build-A-Bears to local institutions, with proceeds from the event going toward purchasing more bears. Additional proceeds will help sponsor a room for families at the local Ronald McDonald House and blessing bags for the homeless.

The tournament will take place at Cornhole Craze, 214 New Road, Somers Point and will include free food, music, raffles, prizes, and a 50/50. Tournament participants can register for $15. Spectators are welcome to watch for free.

Participants can register for the tournament by emailing builtwithlovecharity@gmail.com.

0 comments

