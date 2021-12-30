Community partnership pays homage to its founder

“Many support groups are needed in order to allow for the successful operation of the Egg Harbor Township School District,” said Dan Jacoby, president of the Community Partnership.

“Each group has a vital and integral role; however, we are happy that Pete saw a need for the creation of the Community Partnership giving even more people the opportunity to make a difference in the largest district in Atlantic County. Over the past couple of years, I am especially proud that the Community Partnership and the other fundraising groups in the district have created new opportunities to work in unison to raise even more supplementary funds together,” added Jacoby.

An attorney for William J. Hughes FAA Tech Center during the day, Castellano has decreased his role with the Community Partnership over the years so that he could dedicate more time to the Board of Education, his family, and his career. Although he turned over the Community Partnership leadership reins more than a dozen years ago, he has always remained an active member, keeping a finger on the pulse, supporting fundraisers, attending meetings when they didn’t conflict with his other commitments, and offering advice and guidance when needed.