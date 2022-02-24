Community Partnership is Betting On a Successful Fundraiser in May; Will Also Honor Five Local Police Officers

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After a long COVID-19 hiatus, the Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. is reviving the successful casino-themed Dice & Dine to raise supplemental funding for the largest school district in Atlantic County.

Now in its 12th year, the Dice & Dine will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, at Linwood Country Club. The event will feature live casino games provided by Full House Casino Entertainment, food stations and an auction. The open-to-the-public, indoor/outdoor event promises a fun evening from start to finish by providing each attendee with $50 in casino chips and two drink tickets when they arrive. Guests will have the opportunity to test their luck at eight Blackjack tables, two Craps tables, two Roulette Wheels and a Big 6 Money Wheel. Additional chips are available for purchase throughout the night. At the end of the evening, players can exchange their chips for auction tickets and the chance to win exciting prizes donated by generous local businesses.

The event will also honor this year’s Lou DeScioli Community Spirit Award recipients Ed Bertino, Ron Koons, Tommy Rizzotte, Jeremiah Simmons and Heidi Vazquez — all Egg Harbor Township Police Officers and Egg Harbor Township High School alumni who go above and beyond the call of duty to provide “Not Even Once” (NEO) instructional programming for Egg Harbor Township 12th grade students as part of their health and physical education curriculum. NEO is an interactive opioid awareness program that was created by the Manchester Township Police Department to address the concerning trend of opioid misuse and addiction. The Lou DeScioli Community Spirit Award is given annually to honor DeScioli’s memory as a former Community Partnership president and dedicated local businessman who made it his life’s mission to give back to the community.

Established in December 2005 and governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees, the Community Partnership is a 501(c)(3) IRS-recognized public charity that has raised nearly $500,000 for instructional technology, capital projects, academic enhancement and extra-curricular activities for Egg Harbor Township Schools.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased on Eventbrite at https://tinyurl.com/yp22n5m8. Seven sponsorship packages — ranging from a $250 Friend of the Foundation Sponsorship to the $10,000 naming rights Jackpot Presenting Sponsorship — are also available. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, or to purchase hard-copy tickets, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017, or via email to gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.