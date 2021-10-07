Comedy, cocktails come to Harbor Pines

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Harbor Pines Golf Club is once again bringing laughter to the links on Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. with Comedy and Cocktails.

Comedy and Cocktails will feature the area’s funniest comedians, including headliner Robbin Fox. Guests can dine on a fall harvest buffet featuring herb roasted stuffed pork loin, flounder florentine, chicken forestiere, penne pasta, and more. Tickets are $59 and must be purchased in advance either online or by phone. The cost includes all taxes, fees, dinner, and the show.

Friday Night Live continues each Friday evening through the end of November. Guests will enjoy live entertainment starting at 5 p.m. and the new fall fest menu which features steak, seafood, pasta, and more. And of course, the fan-favorite prime rib is always on the menu. Reservations are recommended.

Harbor Pines Golf Club is open to the public and is located at 500 St. Andrews Drive. For more information, call 609-927-0006 or visit HarborPines.com.