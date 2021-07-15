Comedy and Cocktails comes to Harbor Pines

Egg Harbor Township — Harbor Pines Golf Club, South Jersey’s premier destination for golf, dining and special events, is continuing its 25th Anniversary celebration on July 17 at 6 p.m. with Standup Comedy and Cocktails Night 2.0.

Comedy and Cocktails 2.0 will feature the area's funniest comedians, including headliner Tracy Locke. There will be a Southern style barbecue buffet with country fried chicken, smoked brisket, pulled pork, and more. Herbivores can enjoy vegan options as well. Tickets are $59 and must be purchased in advance either online or by phone. The cost includes all taxes, fees, dinner, and the show.

Along with an array of 25th anniversary celebrations throughout the season, Harbor Pines is also offering guests Lobster Fest every Friday night, with live music in the Grill Room, along with daily happy hour specials from 3pm-5pm with half priced appetizers and $5 cocktails, $4 wines and $2 drafts. Reservations for Lobster Fest are highly recommended.

Harbor Pines Golf Club is open to the public and is located at 500 St. Andrews Drive, Egg Harbor Township For more information, call 609-927-0006 or visit harborpines.com.