College News

Graduation

MiKayla Illick from Cape May Court House, is a member of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania’s graduating class with a degree in MS Speech-Language Pathology

Dean list

Alexandra O’Rourke, of Ocean View, was named to the 2021 Dean’s list at Union College.

James Miller of Brigantine, was named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Leo Troy of Brigantine, was named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Farrik Barnard of Ocean City, was named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Danielle Goin of Cape May Court House, was named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Christine Bossert of Cape May Court House, was named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.

Christopher Iannacone of Galloway, was named to the summer 2021 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University.