 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calling All Area Restaurants, Crafters, Table Vendors, Businesses, Food Trucks and Community Groups

  • 0

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Egg Harbor Township Schools is seeking area restaurants, crafters, farms, food trucks/purveyors, table vendors, community groups, school groups, nonprofits, higher education institutions, military, fire companies, hospitals, youth-focused activity centers, and any other regional businesses to participate in the third outdoor #EHTPride Festival to be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Egg Harbor Township High School.

Admission is free and open to the public.

The #EHTPride Festival is an annual district event to bring the community together, provide businesses with an outdoor venue to expand their customer base, highlight district athletics, fine and performing arts, and academics; introduce local school clubs and groups, share wellness information and local job opportunities, promote South Jersey’s aviation roots, and remind residents of all that is available to them. The rain-or-shine event will also include live music by Hawkins Road.

People are also reading…

To participate, visit: bit.ly/EHTPrideFestival2022. For more information, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017, or via email to gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egg Harbor Township History Notes

Local contractor James Weeks is pictured on the extreme right building a spring board for the dock at the Bargaintown Pond in this 1947 photo …

Egg Harbor Township History Notes

In the 1940s, “Uncle Dick” (Richard) Collins had a grocery store and meat market called Pioneer Market located at the corner of Central Avenue…

Egg Harbor Township History Notes

Before the housing boom, farms were abundant throughout Egg Harbor Township. Workers from Thomas Dix’s farm on Steelmanville Road in the Steel…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News