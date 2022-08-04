Calling All Area Restaurants, Crafters, Table Vendors, Businesses, Food Trucks and Community Groups

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Egg Harbor Township Schools is seeking area restaurants, crafters, farms, food trucks/purveyors, table vendors, community groups, school groups, nonprofits, higher education institutions, military, fire companies, hospitals, youth-focused activity centers, and any other regional businesses to participate in the third outdoor #EHTPride Festival to be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Egg Harbor Township High School.

The #EHTPride Festival is an annual district event to bring the community together, provide businesses with an outdoor venue to expand their customer base, highlight district athletics, fine and performing arts, and academics; introduce local school clubs and groups, share wellness information and local job opportunities, promote South Jersey’s aviation roots, and remind residents of all that is available to them. The rain-or-shine event will also include live music by Hawkins Road.