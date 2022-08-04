 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bright Stars Academy Presents Family Fun Night to Benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Bright Stars Academy will host a free community Family Fun Night from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 3330 Bargaintown Road. The event, benefiting Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, will include family friendly activities, auction prizes and concessions.

Attendance is free, however a small donation is required for a few of the activities.

The group is currently seeking donations for prizes to be included in the auction. Email Jayne Marascio at jayne.brightstarsgym@gmail.com for more information.

Bright Stars has raised over $125,000 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for childhood cancer. For more about this organization, visit alexslemonade.org.

