Bargaintown Mill Pond, Circa 1920
EHT HISTORY

Bargaintown Mill Pond, Circa 1920

Bargaintown Mill Pond Circa 1920. Pictured from left, Louise Angerman, Ethel Thomas, Anna Campbell, and Lillian Casto.

 Photo courtesy Greater Egg Harbor Township Historical Society

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

These swimmers put their initials on their thighs for unknown reasons. There might have been some sort of race. The photo was taken in the 1920s by the Bargaintown Mill Pond, a popular spot for swimming in the summer and ice skating in the winter for many years.

Email GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com for information on the community garden, personalized brick walkway or membership. “Like” us on Facebook and check out the many videos and photos.

The Museum/Library is located at 6647 West Jersey Ave. in EHT. Hours are 1-3 p.m. Sundays, unless it’s a holiday or bad weather. Donations gladly accepted.

Keep an eye out in the Current and GEHTHSmuseum Facebook page for upcoming speaker presentations beginning again in September.

