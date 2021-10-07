 Skip to main content
Back to School Night at North Main Street School
Back to School Night at North Main Street School

A warm, late afternoon sky blanketed with grey clouds did not stop families from coming out for Back to School Night at North Main Street School on Sept. 21.

Ms. Katie Jackson, the gym teacher, neatly arranged the colorful pre-wrapped snacks of pretzels, popcorn, cookies and rows of bottled of water. Ms. Denise Keen, the librarian, stacked a mountain of books for students to take home as their own. Teachers stood at the ready to share samples of new material and posters made by students. Mr. Timothy Kelly, the technology teacher, prepared the equipment needed for the speakers of the day.

At 5 p.m. sharp, North Main families arrived, some under their umbrellas, pushing strollers, carrying children and holding hands of students who were bursting with energy. Everyone carefully convened on the blacktop. Masks of all colors were on the faces of the North Main Street School families.

The keynote speaker, Principal Teresa McGaneyGuy, stressed the importance of needing the help of families to follow CDC health standards regarding COVID and stated, “We are back here and trying to stay here. This is where our students belong. We want to keep them learning. It will take all of us to make this work.”

Three workshops were also held. The attendance workshop was conducted by Mrs. Kimairy Candelaria, a pre-K teacher, and attendance coordinator. A workshop on the use of technology connecting students to learning was held by Mr. Kelly. And a workshop with Ms. Cheryl Jones, paraprofessional and PTO liaison, reminded parents to sign up for the PTO. Mrs. Candelaria and Ms. Jones worked together in preparation for Back to School Night, compiling the prizes which included backpacks and water bottles for some students.

Out on the veranda, on the Main Street side of the school, Mrs. McGaneyGuy walked among the students and parents. Teachers chatted with parents. Students greeted each other with uplifted voices. The North Main Street School family was truly back to school.

