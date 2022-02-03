Art Handler’s Appliance Center Donates Freezers to Pleasantville Families

PLEASANTVILLE – Art Handler’s Appliance Center got 2022 off to a great start for two deserving families, as the Pleasantville retailer donated a freezer each to a pair of worthy recipients chosen with the help of Mayor Judy M. Ward.

According to Scot Saks, vice president of Art Handler’s Appliance Center, the appliance giveaway is an annual tradition that the retailer has engaged in as a way to give back to the community that has been so supportive of Art Handler’s for more than 70 years since the appliance center was established in Pleasantville.

“We know that there are folks in our community who struggle to pay their bills and stay warm, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to the challenges they face,” said Saks. “That’s why we do our small part each year by giving away appliances that they may not have otherwise been able to afford. Due to international supply chain issues, some appliances, like these freezers, have been hard to come by, so we thought it would be the perfect item to donate this year.”