Art Handler’s Appliance Center Donates Freezers to Pleasantville Families

PLEASANTVILLE – Art Handler’s Appliance Center got 2022 off to a great start for two deserving families, as the Pleasantville retailer donated a freezer each to a pair of worthy recipients chosen with the help of Mayor Judy M. Ward.
According to Scot Saks, vice president of Art Handler’s Appliance Center, the appliance giveaway is an annual tradition that the retailer has engaged in as a way to give back to the community that has been so supportive of Art Handler’s for more than 70 years since the appliance center was established in Pleasantville.
“We know that there are folks in our community who struggle to pay their bills and stay warm, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to the challenges they face,” said Saks. “That’s why we do our small part each year by giving away appliances that they may not have otherwise been able to afford. Due to international supply chain issues, some appliances, like these freezers, have been hard to come by, so we thought it would be the perfect item to donate this year.”
“The City of Pleasantville is blessed by the generosity of Mr. Saks and the staff of Art Handler’s Appliance Center. We are so grateful for their continued support in this community,” said Mayor Ward. “These freezers will allow these families to really enjoy the tremendous savings that come from being able to store frozen foods in bulk. Thanks to this great local business, two families who call Pleasantville home will also benefit by taking fewer trips to the market.”
The pair of chest freezers given away by Art Handler’s Appliance Center are both energy efficient units with 5-cubic feet of deep storage capacity. Recipients of the freezers are Pleasantville residents Lessie Moore and German Aponte, both of whom were thrilled to have been selected to receive the freezers.
Art Handler’s Appliance Center has a massive showroom on premises at 10 E. Black Horse Pike. Their location within Pleasantville’s Enterprize Zone allows customers to save 50-percent off NJ sales tax.
For more information about Art Handler’s Appliance Center, visit handlersappliance.com or call 609-641-1044.