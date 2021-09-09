Annual Harbor Pines food drive benefits area food bank

Anthony Dolceamore, of Egg Harbor Township, organized the 9th annual neighborhood food drive with residents of Harbor Pines for the Community Food Bank of NJ.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Anthony and his daughter Victoria, and granddaughter Valentina, collected 1,200 pounds of food from the neighbors. This was the largest Harbor Pines donation since the event began, bringing the annual food drive collection to almost 8,200 pounds of food.

The Harbor Pines residents are always eager to participate and support the Community Food Bank of NJ. Their enthusiasm and generosity is appreciated as they continue to support the food bank in the years to come.

Anthony Dolceamore, 83, started this food drive nine years ago. Throughout the years, he also personally donates to the food bank. He hopes that this food drive will inspire others to create their own event. Every year, he writes a letter and distributes it to each mailbox inviting residents to participate. The letter indicates the date we will be around to pick up the bags and boxes of food, information about the food bank, and a list of food and other goods that are needed.

We all have charities that are close to our hearts, and many people in Atlantic County benefit from the great work of the Community Food Bank of NJ and the generosity of our communities. Last yearm the food bank distributed over 50 million pounds of food through more than 1,000 community partners, such as local soup kitchens and food pantries. This food, all 42 million meals, have reached people in need across the state. This year, more than ever, our local community food bank has even greater needs. The COVID-19 response to hunger at the Community Food Bank of New Jersey has ramped up and the residents of the Harbor Pines community will continue to support those in need with their annual food drive.