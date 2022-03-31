 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP HISTORY NOTES

Adventure Village in McKee City 1959-1969

Adventure Village, an old-time amusement park in the McKee City section of the township, was open during the summer months from 1959 to 1969. A builder by trade, owner Fred Warner later turned the buildings into apartments, keeping the village appearance, then sold the entire property in 1979. Today, Auto Lenders and Matt Blatt Kia occupy the location of the once quaint village.

A slide show presentation about the history of Storybook Land and Adventure Village, hosted by the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, will be held 7 p.m. Friday, April 8 at the EHT Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave. The suggested admission price is $2. EHTHS members are free. Membership forms will be available.

The EHT Historical Society Museum is open Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. or by appointment, at 6647 West Jersey Ave. For more information, visit GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or the Facebook.

