15 EHTHS grads wear color-coded military branch honor cords

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Fifteen military-bound graduates wore distinguishing color-coded honor cords in addition to their traditional caps and gowns during outdoor commencement exercises held Wednesday, June 16, at the Bruce Wohlrab Athletic Complex Football Stadium at Egg Harbor Township High School.

Each color cord represents a different branch of the military: Red cords represent the Marines; green cords represent the Army; navy blue represents the Navy; orange represents the Coast Guard; and royal blue represents the Air Force. Additionally, three Egg Harbor Township High School graduates have been accepted into military academies including Colette Muteteke-Kah who will attend West Point United States Military Academy in West Point, New York; while Ayotoye Oguntuase and Nicolas Valdivieso Bollo will attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Honor Cord Program is championed annually by guidance counselor Jennifer Leonetti, who also acts as the high school’s military coordinator. She maintains contact with local military recruiters throughout the year and schedules the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test for students interested in the military.