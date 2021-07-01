15 EHTHS grads wear color-coded military branch honor cords

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Fifteen military-bound graduates wore distinguishing color-coded honor cords in addition to their traditional caps and gowns during outdoor commencement exercises held Wednesday, June 16, at the Bruce Wohlrab Athletic Complex Football Stadium at Egg Harbor Township High School.
Each color cord represents a different branch of the military: Red cords represent the Marines; green cords represent the Army; navy blue represents the Navy; orange represents the Coast Guard; and royal blue represents the Air Force. Additionally, three Egg Harbor Township High School graduates have been accepted into military academies including Colette Muteteke-Kah who will attend West Point United States Military Academy in West Point, New York; while Ayotoye Oguntuase and Nicolas Valdivieso Bollo will attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
The Honor Cord Program is championed annually by guidance counselor Jennifer Leonetti, who also acts as the high school’s military coordinator. She maintains contact with local military recruiters throughout the year and schedules the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test for students interested in the military.
“The cords are a way for our high school graduates, who have committed to the military, to be honored,” said EHTHS Media Clerk Kim Dempsey. “These young men and women have made a decision to put themselves in harm’s way to secure our country’s freedoms and our way of life,” said Dempsey. “EHTHS recognizes that service to our country is not a decision to be taken lightly and should be celebrated,” she added.
For the past five years, Dempsey has coordinated the school’s Power of Pride program, which encompasses all things military at the high school. Through Power of Pride, Dempsey hosts a veteran’s breakfast, collects donations to send care packages to local military members overseas during the holidays, and most recently has helped coordinate a Veterans Wall of Pride for EHTHS graduates and staff who have served in the military.
Following is a list of the graduates in alphabetical order and the military branch in which they are enlisted: Michael Boyle (Army National Guard), Ashley Conant (Air Force ROTC), Cascidy Ford (Army), Nathaniel Jaffe (US Coast Guard), Kira Kolmetsky (Army), Malik Martinez Prescod (US Navy), Melissa Morales Arroyo (Army Reserves), Colette Muteteke-Kah (West Point Academy), Destani Ocasio (Air National Guard), Ayotoye Oguntuase (US Naval Academy), Johnny Pham (Navy), Ciara Pincus (Army National Guard), Omar Rojas Mayoral (Marines), Andry Vargas-Aguilar (Marines) and Nicolas Valdivieso Bollo (US Naval Academy).
For more information, please contact School Counselor Jennifer Leonetti at 609-653-0100, ext. 1627 or via email to leonettj@eht.k12.nj.us.