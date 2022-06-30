 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
12 EHTHS Grads to Wear Color-Coded Military Branch Honor Cords

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP ─ Mixed among Egg Harbor Township High School’s 584 graduates will be 12 military-bound students who will be wearing distinguishing color-coded honor cords — each representing a branch of the military they will be joining — in addition to their traditional caps and gowns at the commencement ceremony.

Red cords represent the Marines, green cords represent the Army and Army National Guard, and orange cords represent the U.S. Coast Guard.

Following is a list of the graduates and the military branch in which they are enlisted: Christian Alvarez (Marines), Jason Bordonaro (U.S. Coast Guard), Kailey Fatcher (Army), Maria Gonzalez Santiago (Marines), Jeremy Liriano Veras (Marines), Nicholas Marin (Marines), Alexander McCorry (Marines), Sierra Ortiz (U.S. Coast Guard), Ruben Rodriguez (NJ Army National Guard), Charles Sanchez (Marines), Daisy Lou Terrone (Army), and Colby Voss (Army).

The program is led annually by EHTHS Guidance Counselor Jennifer Leonetti, who also acts as the high school’s military coordinator. She maintains contact with local military recruiters throughout the year and is responsible for scheduling the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test, a timed, multi-aptitude exam developed by the Department of Defense for students interested in joining the military.

“It is important for our students to be recognized and congratulated for their preparation both mentally and physically, as they embark on their future careers in our Armed Services,” said Leonetti.

For more information, please contact Leonetti at 609-653-0100, ext. 1627, or via email at leonettij@eht.k12.nj.us.

