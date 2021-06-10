Eagle Scout creates rosary garden in Northfield

“As soon as I heard about the garden I wanted to get involved,” Nick said. “Mrs. Wimberg wants to be able to teach kids the rosary in a way that will be meaningful to them. Knowing that what I did for my project to make that possible feels pretty nice.”

Alongside the St. Gianna Family Memorial Parish Hall was an overgrown plot of land that needed some plans and a lot of muscle to make it viable. Nick said he met with Wimberg and listened to what she envisioned for the space and he put the plans in motion to make it a reality.

About 16 Boy Scouts from Troop 55 worked for two days clearing weeds and removing hundreds of large river rocks from the overgrown garden. They turned the soil, and planted a dogwood tree and many spring perennials that will bloom each spring.

Using flat rocks, they created a rosary that stretches the length of the garden and the scouts put down bags of mulch to hold the moisture for the plants. The final piece they are waiting for is a 6-foot statue of the Blessed Mother. Nick said it is back ordered and not expected in until October.

Debbie Whiteley, Nick’s mother, said she is beyond proud of what her son has accomplished.