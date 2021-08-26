Yoga fundraiser for Alzheimer's on Aug. 29

Join in the fun as we host our first-of-its-kind yoga event on Sunday, Aug. 29 to benefit the South Jersey Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Asanas for Alzheimer’s will bring together yogis Ben Zeltner and Allie Nunzi for a 90-minute vinyasa practice at the Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., in Margate. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Chris Devine.

New to yoga? All levels are welcome! Just bring a mat and a towel. Want to support us by sponsoring a friend or colleague? Reserve a spot for them by making a $35 donation and submitting their name for registration.

This event is sponsored by Levine Staller, P.A., AtlantiCare, PACE Orthopedics, and Greenberg Regenerative Medicine.