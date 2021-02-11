Videos to warn studen athletes about opioid misuse

ABSECON — Join Together Atlantic County, a substance misuse prevention coalition, Atlantic Prevention Resources and the Atlantic County Opioid Task Force have made available prerecorded videos on the topic of preventing opioid misuse among athletes.

The presentations are for high school athletes, their parents or guardians, athletic directors, coaches, athletic trainers and anyone else working with youth athletes. The videos are now available at jtacnj.org/opioids-and-athletes.html. The five presentations are recorded by local residents regarding their personal stories, experiences and perspectives on athletes and the dangers of opioid misuse. Presenters include Dr. Josiah Bunting of Bunting Family Pharmacy, Sgt. Jennifer Cugini of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Don Rogers of Advanced Recovery Systems, Dave Sholler of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Melanie Mackleer with Atlantic Prevention Resources.

Youth athletes are at a higher risk for opioid addiction due to their greater risk of injury and their increased opportunity to receive diverted pain medications from teammates.