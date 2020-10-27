Ventnor increases parking permit fees, gives green light on city-wide improvement projects

VENTNOR — Commissioners voted Thursday to increase parking permit fees as well as authorize about $14 million in bonds for improvement projects around the city.

On Jan. 1, the parking permit fee for residents and visitors, particularly in the north end—which runs from Jackson Avenue to Frankfort Ave, will increase from $2 for two years per permit to $20 for two years per permit. A parking permit purchased now through Dec. 31 will cost $2, but will only be valid until the end of 2020, according to Mayor Beth Holtzman.

“It’s obscene,” Holtzman said of the $2 fee, which she said hasn’t been increased in decades. “It should’ve been increased year after year after year and it wasn’t. It’s well overdue.”

Last February, Commissioner Tim Kriebel gave a presentation to a packed commissioners meeting on the parking problems in the north end and offered a handful of possible solutions including increased fees, limiting permits per household, eliminating permits for residents in high rises (which usually have garages) or increasing two-hour parking limits. About 4,000 permits are purchased for the area which has about 600 parking spaces.

“We have four permits for every space, at least,” he said at the February meeting. “We’re playing a very complicated game of musical chairs.”