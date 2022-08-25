Ventnor Community Church hosts 100th anniversary barbecue

VENTNOR — Family and friends spent a cool summer day enjoying barbecue and camaraderie, all while supporting a great cause, at the Ventnor Community Church 100th Anniversary Community Barbecue Fundraiser on Aug. 14.
Donations were welcomed as the celebration served as a fundraiser for repairs to the historic church that was severely damaged in 2012 during Superstorm Sandy. The church was not eligible for Sandy relief funds and has been in the process of getting major repairs done over the past 10 years, but much more still needs to be done. In addition to the repairs, the entire church needs to become compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
As a nonprofit, the church relies on donations to further its long-standing mission of community leadership as well as to provide spiritual guidance in Christian worship within its historic walls. The church aims to raise $50,000 for repairs to the building. Donations may be made to repair this historic community institution at gofundme.com.
For more information on the Ventnor Community Church, visit Facebook.com/VentnorCommunityChurch.