Ventnor Community Church Collects Backpacks and School Supplies For Local Schools

VENTNOR — Ventnor Community Church collected 168 backpacks and school supplies during its annual Backpack Drive to benefit local schools. This annual donations drive returned in 2022 after being on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and shattered the 2020 record of 25 backpacks collected. 

The backpacks were donated by members of the community and will be given to Lafayette Avenue School in Ventnor, Champion Academy in Galloway Township, The Boys and Girls Club in Atlantic City, and Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.

