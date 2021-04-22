Ventnor City Community Complex teachers participated in a Dress Down Day fundraiser in which proceeds benefited Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. The educators enjoyed the relaxed attire day while raising $166 for JFS. Twice a month the teachers host a Dress Down Day with proceeds earmarked for organizations in the community where they live and work. JFS is thankful for the donation which will support the agency’s programs and services.
Ventnor City Community Complex teachers donate to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties
- Submitted by the Ventnor City Education Association
