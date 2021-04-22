 Skip to main content
Ventnor City Community Complex teachers donate to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties
Ventnor City Community Complex teachers donate to Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties

Ventnor City Education Association Dress Day Day Donation to Jewish Family Service

Ventnor City Community Complex teachers participated in a Dress Down Day fundraiser.

 Ventnor City Education Association

Ventnor City Community Complex teachers participated in a Dress Down Day fundraiser in which proceeds benefited Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. The educators enjoyed the relaxed attire day while raising $166 for JFS. Twice a month the teachers host a Dress Down Day with proceeds earmarked for organizations in the community where they live and work. JFS is thankful for the donation which will support the agency’s programs and services. 

