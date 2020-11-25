 Skip to main content
UNICO sponsors food, clothing drive
The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of UNICO is sponsoring a food and clothing drive to benefit the South Jersey Food Bank in Pleasantville and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. All members are encouraged to participate as well as the public. Non-perishable food and new and slightly used clothing for men, women and children in all sizes are requested. Cold weather clothing is needed for the Rescue Mission. 

The collection dates, times and locations are: 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 5; and 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7; at 401 N. Argyle Ave., Margate; 212 Peachtree Lane, Egg Harbor Township; 448 Coventry Way, Galloway Township.

