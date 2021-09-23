The Lynn P. Kramer Village by the Shore Jewish Family Service hosts renaming and dedication ceremony

More than 100 family, friends and business associates spent the afternoon on September 12th remembering the legacy of Community Philanthropist Lynn Kramer at the renaming and dedication ceremony of Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS). As a matriarch who selflessly volunteered at an array of organizations, including JFS, Lynn was committed to helping older adults in our community.

“JFS was fortunate to have someone so devoted to assisting people in our region. Lynn was tenacious about raising funds and supporting the agency’s events, especially the Golf Tournament. While Lynn’s quick wit, amazing style and bright smile are attributes many of us enjoyed, it was her caring nature and generous soul that made the most profound impact within our community,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ Chief Executive Officer.

With Lynn’s passing last March, the Kramer family wanted to honor her loving memory by financially supporting a JFS program that she was passion about for years. With The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, her legacy and spirit will assure older adults in our community continue to get the programs and services needed.