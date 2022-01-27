The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Virtual Programs in February

BINGO: Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of BINGO games and prizes with Tina Serota. BINGO cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5 payable prior to Feb. 9 to Tina Serota.

Coffee Klatch: Thursday, Feb. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Your world in 60 minutes. Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by Tina Serota. RSVP by Feb. 14.

Village Trivia Challenge: Thursday, Feb. 24 from 4 to 5 p.m.

With more than 6,000 possible questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more, you can test your knowledge with this fun program. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5 payable prior to Feb. 17 to Tina Serota.