The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Virtual Programs in February

MARGATE — Here’s your chance to enjoy eight interactive, informative and entertaining virtual programs and activities in February, offered through The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. Plan to invite your friends, family and neighbors to participate while continuing to socialize safely at home.
Nurse’s Roundtable: Wednesday, Feb. 2 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Community Specialist Tina Serota for a discussion on the latest COVID-19 information, misinformation and disinformation. Learn how to understand, identify and stop false and misleading information that could have dangerous health consequences and impact other areas of your life. RSVP by Jan. 28.
The Positivity Project: Thursday, Feb. 3 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. Topics include self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. Time to feed your mind and spirit! RSVP by Feb. 1.
The Village Movie Society: Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie “The Mirror Has Two Faces.” This motion picture follows the story of a middle-aged, frumpy literature professor and a mathematics professor who seek a relationship based on companionship, brains and celibacy. Can such a union survive human nature and desire? Lauren Bacall won a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. The film, which is available on Netflix, was directed by Barbara Streisand. RSVP by Feb. 1.
Memoir Workshop: Friday, Feb. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history and ancestry at a Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and Publishing, Harriet Levin Millan. You need a laptop or pen/paper for the workshop. RSVP by February 8.
Comfort Cooking: Healthy & Delicious: Tuesday, Feb. 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes you on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. Learn to cook your favorite recipes in new and inventive ways by substituting healthier options. Enjoy comfort foods in a whole new way! RSVP by Feb. 8.
BINGO: Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of BINGO games and prizes with Tina Serota. BINGO cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5 payable prior to Feb. 9 to Tina Serota.
Coffee Klatch: Thursday, Feb. 17 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Your world in 60 minutes. Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by Tina Serota. RSVP by Feb. 14.
Village Trivia Challenge: Thursday, Feb. 24 from 4 to 5 p.m.
With more than 6,000 possible questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more, you can test your knowledge with this fun program. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5 payable prior to Feb. 17 to Tina Serota.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.