The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore offers October programs

Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. Learn to cook your favorite recipes in a new and inventive way by substituting healthier options. RSVP by October 12.

BINGO

Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of BINGO games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker. BINGO cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by October 7.

Coffee Klatch

Thursday, Oct. 21 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by Village Community Specialist Tina Serota. RSVP by October 18.

Open Enrollment Medicare Seminar

Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.