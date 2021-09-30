The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore offers October programs

MARGATE — This autumn is a delightful time to enjoy cool breezes and fun programs with Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties. In October, we’ll showcase 10 interactive, thought-provoking and entertaining activities through The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore virtual programs. Plan to participate with friends, family and neighbors while continuing to socialize safely at home.
DIY Container Garden Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Step into the autumn season and embrace your green thumb. Join us for an informative session on creating your own manageable Fall container garden. You’ll learn how to grow and care for flowers and vegetables. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by September 29.
Nurse’s Roundtable: Maintaining Brain Health & COVID-19 Update
Wednesday, Oct. 6 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Community Specialist Tina Serota for an in-depth discussion on maintaining brain health as you age. Topics include cognitive health, sleep and memory, reducing risk factors, normal forgetfulness versus brain disease and more. Plus, we’ll answer your COVID-19 questions. RSVP by October 4.
The Positivity Project
Thursday, Oct. 7 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Explore positivity during challenging times with JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Community Specialist Tina Serota. You’ll discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. Each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by October 4.
The Village Movie Society
Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Community Specialist Tina Serota for a lively discussion about the film, Worth. In the wake of the 9/11 attacks, a lawyer faces an emotional reckoning as he attempts to put a dollar amount on each life lost. This movie is available on Netflix. RSVP by October 7.
Memoir Workshop
Friday, Oct. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to noon
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history, ancestry and more at our Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing, Harriet Levin Millan. You need a laptop or pen and paper to enjoy the full workshop experience. RSVP by October 11.
Comfort Cuisine: Healthy & Delicious
Tuesday, Oct. 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes participants on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. Learn to cook your favorite recipes in a new and inventive way by substituting healthier options. RSVP by October 12.
BINGO
Wednesday, Oct. 20 from 1 to 2 p.m.
Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of BINGO games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker. BINGO cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by October 7.
Coffee Klatch
Thursday, Oct. 21 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by Village Community Specialist Tina Serota. RSVP by October 18.
Open Enrollment Medicare Seminar
Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
October marks the start of the Medicare Open Enrollment period when seniors can make changes to their prescription or supplemental advantage plans. Join Amanda Reese from Hafetz & Associates for a discussion about Medicare Part A and Part B, Part C Advantage plans, Part D prescription plans and supplemental plan coverage. Q&A session will follow. RSVP by October 19.
Trivia Game Day
Thursday, Oct. 28 from 4 to 5 p.m.
With questions covering an array of topics including science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more, you can test your knowledge with this fun program. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by October 21.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.