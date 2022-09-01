The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service Nine Programs to Enjoy in September

MARGATE — The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties continues to showcase unique and entertaining programs in September. Jot down the dates and plan to participate in these nine interactive and creative activities.

DIY Container Gardening: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 6

Embrace your green thumb and join an informative session on creating and maintaining your own manageable autumn container garden. Beautify your porch, deck, balcony or a sunny space indoors with flowers and veggies. Also, learn about planning and planting flower bulbs for a spectacular spring show. RSVP by Sept. 1.

Nurse’s Roundtable: Smart Aging Choice for Home Living: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7

Join Nurse Lori Pasahow and Village Community Specialist Tina Serota for an in-depth discussion about smart choices for aging at home. You’ll hear about making everyday tasks easier, common sense ideas for reorganization and safety with an eye for beauty, and finally how to positively prepare for whatever the future may hold. RSVP by Sept. 5.

Positivity Project: Morning Refresh: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 8 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Start your day in an upbeat way. Explore positivity with JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Tina Serota. You’ll learn ways to boost wellness — mind, body and soul. Topics include self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation and resiliency. RSVP by Sept. 1.

The Village Movie Society: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13

Join Tina Serota for a discussion about the movie, “Dumplin,” which explores the story of a teen making a point about measuring up and fitting in by entering a local pageant being run by her mother, a former beauty queen. This movie can be viewed on Netflix. RSVP by Sept. 8.

BINGO: 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 14

Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of BINGO games and prizes with Tina Serota. BINGO cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust survivors and Village members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by Sept. 8.

Memoir Workshop: 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 16

Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history and ancestry at a Memoir Workshop led by award-winning author and Drexel University professor of creative writing and publishing, Harriet Levin Millan. You will need a laptop or pen/paper for the workshop. RSVP by Sept. 9.

Comfort Cooking: Light & Delicious: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20

Join Bernadette Getzler as she takes you on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. You’ll learn to cook your favorite early autumn recipes in new and inventive ways by taking existing ingredients and substituting healthier options. Learn to view comfort food in a whole new way. RSVP by Sept. 13.

Positivity Project: Evening Retreat: 7 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Tina Serota for an evening retreat. Shed the cares of the day and prepare for a restful night. We’ll cover a wide range of topics including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation and resiliency. RSVP by Sept. 14.

Coffee Klatch: Hybrid: 10:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 22

Your world in 90 minutes. Join a fast-paced discussion on politics, technology, world events, arts, religion and more. Moderated by Tina Serota. Attend in-person at the Katz JCC Boardroom, 501 North Jerome Ave. in Margate or from home via Zoom. Mask encouraged for in-person. For Zoom, a link will be emailed to you. RSVP by Sept. 19.

Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you. The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides intergenerational events, transportation, grocery shopping and delivery, kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, contact Serota or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.