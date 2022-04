SOMERS POINT — Welcome Spring by joining the Green Thumb Garden Club 7 p.m. May 3rd in the Somers Point Senior Center, located at the corner of Ambler Road and Massachusetts Avenue.

Plans for the biennial “Down to Earth Garden Tour” scheduled for June 25 will be discussed. The annual member plant swap meeting will also take place. Please package plants for easy travel.

For more information contact Heidi Hibbs at 609-703-9170 or rosemaryevans@verizon.net.