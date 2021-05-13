Swinging into summer at Longport Library

Longport Public Library is thrilled to offer our patrons a variety of different programming options this summer. From family programs to adult programs, and through partnerships with Longport Historical Society and Longport Police Department, there’s something for everyone this summer at LPL.

Longport Public Library has partnered with Longport Historical Society to offer additional hours to visit Longport Historical Museum. The Museum is excited to offer Longport’s first town-wide Scavenger Hunt: starting May 29, scan the QR code outside the Historical Museum and follow the clues to learn more about Longport’s history. Individuals who successfully complete the Scavenger Hunt will receive a prize from Longport Historical Society.

The Historical Museum and Porch Store’s Grand Opening will take place on Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Beginning Monday, June 14, the community is invited to stop by the Museum on Mondays at 11 a.m. and participate in the Museum’s oral history project. Regular Museum hours are as follows: Mondays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (starting May 17), Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (starting May 22), and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (starting June 27). A Museum Open House will be held on Friday, July 2 at 4 p.m.; an Art Show and Exhibit Dedication will be held on Sunday, September 5 at 9 a.m.