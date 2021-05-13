Swinging into summer at Longport Library

Longport Public Library is thrilled to offer our patrons a variety of different programming options this summer. From family programs to adult programs, and through partnerships with Longport Historical Society and Longport Police Department, there’s something for everyone this summer at LPL.
Longport Public Library has partnered with Longport Historical Society to offer additional hours to visit Longport Historical Museum. The Museum is excited to offer Longport’s first town-wide Scavenger Hunt: starting May 29, scan the QR code outside the Historical Museum and follow the clues to learn more about Longport’s history. Individuals who successfully complete the Scavenger Hunt will receive a prize from Longport Historical Society.
The Historical Museum and Porch Store’s Grand Opening will take place on Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Beginning Monday, June 14, the community is invited to stop by the Museum on Mondays at 11 a.m. and participate in the Museum’s oral history project. Regular Museum hours are as follows: Mondays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (starting May 17), Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (starting May 22), and Sundays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (starting June 27). A Museum Open House will be held on Friday, July 2 at 4 p.m.; an Art Show and Exhibit Dedication will be held on Sunday, September 5 at 9 a.m.
This summer’s family programs include Family Bingo and weekly Storytime & Take Home Craft (beginning May 22). Special events include Aliens: Escape from Earth show (July 17), Cape May Zoo visit (July 24), Funny Farm visit (August 14), and family yoga (June 26, July 10, August 21). Longport Public Library has also partnered with Longport Police Department to offer “Movies in the Park” throughout the summer: May 29, June 26, July 17, and August 28.
This summer’s adult programs include Trivia, Genealogy Research presentations, Dog Training, Wineglass Painting, and monthly meetings of Sandy Pages Book Club. The Library is also offering yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the summer, as well as Virtual Tech Help every Friday at 11 a.m. Longport Public Library is continuing its tradition of a Summer Concert Series and a Summer Author Series, featuring local musicians and authors, respectively.
The Library continues to offer materials in digital, audio, and physical formats to provide as many options as possible to our patrons. Everyone is invited to participate in the Summer Reading Program, beginning June 21. Log your reading to earn prizes!
For additional information regarding Longport Public Library events and materials, contact the Library at 609-487-7403 or visit their website, LongportPublicLibrary.org. Any resident of Atlantic County, Ocean City, or Avalon can join Longport Public Library free of charge with a photo ID and proof of address.