Survivors Lead the Way at Relay for Life

LINWOOD — Nearly 300 participants made their way to the Mustang Corral at Mainland Regional High School for the 16th annual Relay for Life held May 13 and 14. For each of the people present, cancer has somehow touched their lives. Many are survivors and caretakers. Many students present, like Mainland freshman Mazi Salartash honor their grandparents who have had cancer. The event has been held virtually for the past two years.

Proud and in purple, the cancer survivors make the first trip around the track to the cheers and applause of everyone in the stadium. The youngest survivor there, 2-year-old Jamison McDevitt who is cancer-free after being diagnosed with a germ cell tumor, was ready to run the lap. The second lap is for the survivors and their caretakers.

Oncologist Dr. James Wurzer of Linwood was the guest speaker at the Relay for Life. “Cancer changes everyone,” said Wurzer.

It was a cancer patient that changed Wurzer’s plans. He was planning a career in neurosurgery but a young patient with a brain tumor changed his path after trying everything but could not get stop the spread of cancer.

“We had to speak with families and in this case, this little boy saw the anguish in everyone’s face and said to us, ‘it is OK, you did your best.’ I was so affected by this particular patient who had the courage and strength to comfort others, I decided to pursue a career as a cancer clinician and researcher. Cancer is a horrible, indiscriminate disease that destroys health and destroys lives,” he said.

Wurzer concluded, saying “We are all here tonight to celebrate the people who have the strength to fight cancer. Each one of you make a huge difference by stepping forward to raise funds for research, you are positively impacting the burden of this disease.”

Ryan Ladd of Ocean City was the survivor speaker for the Relay for Life. He had a benign tumor in his pelvis area 10 years ago.

“The doctors said it would probably never bother me, other than a little sciatica. I went to the doctors for something else and they did a lot of tests and came in and told me, the tests were negative but I had a mass on my pelvis. I was shocked that it came back,” said Ladd.

Now cancer-free, Ladd has some balance issues but he is walking, working as a realtor with Gold Coast Realty and he is getting married in October. “Cancer is just a diagnosis. It is not who you are, it is what you make of it,” Ladd said.

The Relay for Life is a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. event with people walking the track throughout the night to remind everyone that cancer never sleeps. But also, during the night are games, Zumba, trivia contests and lots of food and camaraderie. A highlight of the evening is the luminarias that line the length of the ¼-mile track. Each of the luminarias remembers a loved one who has passed, someone currently fighting cancer or a survivor.

The Linwood Relay for Life held at Mainland Regional High School raised $36,000 thus far. They are accepting donations through Aug. 30. Visit RelayForLife.org/LinwoodNJ.

All funds raised go to the American Cancer Society.