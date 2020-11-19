Superfan earns his varsity letter at Mainland

In season, when teams have been in tournaments all over the state, Powell is one of the first people he advises of the schedule or any schedule change because he knows he will be making plans to attend the game, whatever sport and whatever part of New Jersey it takes him to, Gatley said.

Jill Hatz is the head coach of the field hockey team and a former Mainland player herself. She called Powell a super fan as well and said, “I am a 2002 MRHS grad and played field hockey, softball and basketball. I remember him being at all of our basketball games and seeing him at football games. As a coach, I have noticed he roots for every team and even travels to away games. He follows our stories in the papers and is hands down our biggest cheerleader. He knows the players by name, and he can even give a recap of good plays after the games. Jimmy is a big part of our community, and I think this recognition will show him that we appreciate the love and support he gives to our teams. The players love seeing him at the games. He is the first to congratulate us on a win or tell us we fought hard after a loss. No matter the outcome of the game, I think simply seeing that he is there makes everyone feel better. He has made a huge impact on our players by simply being in attendance and cheering for them.”