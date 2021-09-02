 Skip to main content
Stockton annual golf tournament Sept. 14
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP – Golfers can still register for the annual Stockton University Foundation Golf Classic, to be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel, 401 S. New York Road.

The tournament begins at 11 a.m. with registration and boxed lunch, followed by the 1 p.m. shotgun start with a scramble format. Dinner and an awards ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Among the tournament’s highlights is a chance to make a hole-in-one on a par 3 for $1 million, sponsored by Charles Weeks, founder and president of Barrister, and a closest to the pin challenge for each foursome, sponsored by Quality Concepts, Inc. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, golf foursome raffle and a Prize Grab.

Proceeds from the Golf Classic provide rich educational experiences and support for Stockton University students through the Stockton University Foundation. Last year’s Classic raised more than $97,000.

“We look forward to this event every year,” said David DeLizza, president and CEO of Pennoni – longtime sponsor of the Golf Classic. “It provides an excellent opportunity to once again engage with Stockton and the local community to support students.”

Tickets for the tournament are $250 per individual or $1,000 per foursome. Young alumni – those who graduated from Stockton in the last 10 years – are eligible to receive a $50 discount on individual tickets.

Sponsors include: Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind; Barbara Chamberlain, RN ’90; Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and Local Union 255; Capaldi, Reynolds & Pelosi, P.A.; Fiduciary Trust International; Glenn Insurance, Inc.; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 351; Marathon Engineering & Environmental Services; Pennoni; Pepsi; SOSH Architects; Tito’s Handmade Vodka; and UA Local 322.

Stockton University, the Stockton University Foundation and the event venue will comply with all state and federal guidance regarding COVID-19. All necessary steps will be taken to provide a safe and fun environment for guests.

For sponsorship details, more information, or to register, visit: stockton.edu/golf or call Alicia McMackin at 609-652-4861.

