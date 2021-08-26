Stay virtually connected in September with these six programs from JFS Village by the Shore

MARGATE – Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties will continue to showcase unique and entertaining activities with Village by the Shore virtual programs in September. Here’s your chance to participate with friends, family members and neighbors while continuing to socialize safely at home.
The Positivity Project
Thursday, Sept. 9 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Explore positivity during challenging times with JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota. Monthly topics include self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. Time to feed your mind and spirit. RSVP by September 3.
The Village Movie Society
Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion about the motion picture “Fatherhood,” the story about a father raising his infant daughter after the unexpected death of his wife a day after childbirth. This film is available on Netflix. RSVP by Sept. 10.
Memoir Workshop
Friday, Sept. 17 from 10:30 to noon
Now is the time to tell your story like you’ve never told it before. Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history, ancestry and more. Also, learn more about publishing your work from Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and published author, Harriet Levin Millan. You must have a laptop or pen and paper. RSVP by Sept. 10.
Coffee Klatch
Thursday, Sept. 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Our world in 60 minutes! Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. RSVP by Sept. 20.
Ten Common Estate Planning & Elder Law Mistakes to Avoid
Monday, Sept. 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Is your estate plan and long-term care plan right for you and your family? Attorney Chris Bratton will discuss 10 common estate planning and elder law mistakes that can easily be avoided with professional guidance and proper planning. There are many misconceptions and planning mistakes which can cost you and your loved ones thousands of dollars and heartache if not done properly or done at all. RSVP by Sept. 20.
Village Trivia Challenge
Thursday, Sept. 30 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun and test your knowledge of science, geography, history, music, theatre, movies and more. Compete for the top prize with more than 6,000 possible questions. This program is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. Must RSVP and pay in advance by Sept. 23.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609-287-8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.