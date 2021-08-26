Stay virtually connected in September with these six programs from JFS Village by the Shore

Now is the time to tell your story like you’ve never told it before. Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history, ancestry and more. Also, learn more about publishing your work from Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and published author, Harriet Levin Millan. You must have a laptop or pen and paper. RSVP by Sept. 10.

Coffee Klatch

Thursday, Sept. 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Our world in 60 minutes! Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning “both sides of the aisle and the middle.” Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. RSVP by Sept. 20.

Ten Common Estate Planning & Elder Law Mistakes to Avoid

Monday, Sept. 27 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.