St. Leonard’s Association installs 100th anniversary plaque

VENTNOR — The St. Leonard’s Association celebrated its 100th anniversary this summer at Suffolk and Atlantic avenues in the historic St. Leonard’s Tract in Ventnor. Recently, to commemorate this milestone, a historic bronze plaque was installed in the area containing the neighborhood’s pickleball courts and playground.

This plaque is a new addition to St. Leonard’s Tract, along with the American flagpole and St. Leonard’s Tract pennant unveiled on Aug. 14.

For more information about St. Leonard’s Tract events and its distinguished neighborhood association and membership, contact its leadership via stleonardstract@gmail.com, at stleonardstract.org/news, or on Facebook @StLeonardsTract.