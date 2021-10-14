 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Leonard’s Association installs 100th anniversary plaque
0 comments

St. Leonard’s Association installs 100th anniversary plaque

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VENTNOR — The St. Leonard’s Association celebrated its 100th anniversary this summer at Suffolk and Atlantic avenues in the historic St. Leonard’s Tract in Ventnor. Recently, to commemorate this milestone, a historic bronze plaque was installed in the area containing the neighborhood’s pickleball courts and playground.

This plaque is a new addition to St. Leonard’s Tract, along with the American flagpole and St. Leonard’s Tract pennant unveiled on Aug. 14.

For more information about St. Leonard’s Tract events and its distinguished neighborhood association and membership, contact its leadership via stleonardstract@gmail.com, at stleonardstract.org/news, or on Facebook @StLeonardsTract.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News