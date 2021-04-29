 Skip to main content
Spring Festival at Margate Community Church
Spring Festival at Margate Community Church

Come one, come all to the grounds of Margate Community Church from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8 for a “Spring Fling Celebration.”

Fun includes a petting zoo, pony rides, balloon animals, games and music by Kenny I. Josie Kelly’s Food Truck will be parked and providing food and beverages for sale, and Mother’s Day flowers will also be available for purchase.

We’ve missed you – we’ve missed being together. This is an opportunity, hopefully one of many soon to come, where we can gather together outside and safely for some fun, games and refreshments. Please join us.

Margate Community Church is located at 8900 Ventnor Parkway, Margate. For more information, contact the church office at 609-822-5050.

