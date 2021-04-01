Spring Break and more this April at Longport Public Library

This year, Longport Public Library is celebrating Spring Break all week long, from April 5 to 10. Stop in each day to pick up a different Kids Craft Kit - everything you need for fun activities all week long. Longport Public Library is also holding 2 special Family-Friendly Bingos during the week: Tuesday, April 6 at 6:30pm and Friday, April 9 at 11:00am. The community is also invited to view the virtual art gallery on Longport Public Library’s website to see artwork created by Tighe Middle School students.
Longport Historical Museum is presenting two virtual lectures this month through Longport Public Library. Join in Monday, April 12 at 1:00pm for “Separation of Powers: Inside the Story of We the People exhibit at the National Constitution Center”; join in Tuesday, April 20 at 6:30pm for “Famous and Forgotten Shipwrecks of the Jersey Shore”. Both lectures are virtual and registration through Longport Public Library is required.
Longport Public Library is transitioning to some in-person programs with select, small events being held in Longport Commission Chambers. Sandy Pages Book Club will be meeting in person on Monday, April 19 at 1:00pm to discuss The Book of Lost Names by Kristin Harmel. Trivia will be held in person on Saturday, April 24 at 2:00pm. “We continue to make adjustments because of Covid-19, but we are excited that we have now reached a point with the vaccine rollout that we can start offering some limited in-person programs. We thank our community for their continued support and we are looking forward to the summer with our summer reading program just around the corner,” says Longport Public Library Director Ricky Gerhardt.