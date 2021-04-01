Spring Break and more this April at Longport Public Library

This year, Longport Public Library is celebrating Spring Break all week long, from April 5 to 10. Stop in each day to pick up a different Kids Craft Kit - everything you need for fun activities all week long. Longport Public Library is also holding 2 special Family-Friendly Bingos during the week: Tuesday, April 6 at 6:30pm and Friday, April 9 at 11:00am. The community is also invited to view the virtual art gallery on Longport Public Library’s website to see artwork created by Tighe Middle School students.

Longport Historical Museum is presenting two virtual lectures this month through Longport Public Library. Join in Monday, April 12 at 1:00pm for “Separation of Powers: Inside the Story of We the People exhibit at the National Constitution Center”; join in Tuesday, April 20 at 6:30pm for “Famous and Forgotten Shipwrecks of the Jersey Shore”. Both lectures are virtual and registration through Longport Public Library is required.