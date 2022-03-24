Speed Bag Saturday - Margate Cornhole with a Twist

MARGATE — Shouldn’t cornhole be more than just chucking a bag 30 feet toward a wooden plank trying to get in into the little hole drilled in it? Well the Margate Cornhole League sponsored by Dr. Joseph Berretone, DMD at Downbeach Dental, believes in thinking outside the board with Speed Bag Saturday presented by Marketplace Realty. It’s part cornhole, part pub crawl and all fun.

On Saturday, April 9 from noon to 4 p.m., preregistered teams of two will play each other in 10-minute games at each of the host sponsor locations: Bocca, Robert’s, Greenhouse and Maynards. The object is to score as many points as you can as a team in those 10 minutes before moving on to the next location. All participants will be transported to the different venues by jitney, so you can leave the car keys at home. Plus, the host sponsors will provide complementary appetizers and drink specials, so definitely bring your appetite. The top three aggregate leaders, after playing at all locations, will win gift cards courtesy of the host sponsors. The registration fee is is $20. Teams can sign up margatehasmore.com.

Speed Bag Saturday is the brainchild of Margate Cornhole League co-directors Steve Apt and Colmar Hardware owner Michael Collins, as a unique way to either introduce new players to cornhole in a fun, casual environment, and an opportunity for a players who participated in the league in 2021, to brush off the rust, loosen the shoulder and prepare for the 2022 season.

“Since we started the league last spring, all I ever hear about around town is how much fun people are having playing and that they just want more. With the second year of our league starting in May, we wanted to give new people a sneak peek at what we are about and let retuning players freshen up their skills. So, come out and join us for this great event.”

The league was a resounding success in their 2021 inaugural campaign, with roughly 180 teams participating over three seasons and crowning three champions.

For more information about the Margate Cornhole League, Speed Bag Saturday, or to register, visit Margatehasmore.com.