Somers Point Garden Tour June 25

SOMERS POINT — The Down to Earth Garden Tour, sponsored by the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 25. This is a rain or shine event. Tickets are $15 per person available at Lang’s Garden Market. Our private homeowners have been primping and pruning all spring to get ready for the big day.

Tickets will also be sold on the day of the event at Somers Mansion Kitchen Garden. It’s one of the 10 award-winning stops described in each ticket.

After seeing the Mansion garden, the Patriots for the Somers Mansion invite you to a free guided tour inside the circa 1723 historic Mansion as well.

Mix up your day by enjoying a stroll in JFK Park overlooking the Great Egg Harbor Bay at the annual free outdoor festival Art in the Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. sponsored by the Somers Point Art Commission. Live music, a Fine Art exhibit & sale of paintings and photography will help fill your hunger for such beauty. Plus art activities for children. Be inspired by these creative talents.

Speaking of hunger, Somers Point is ready to satisfy every palate- breakfast, lunch, dinner or just a cool beverage & appetizer at all of our local restaurants.

We’re excited to welcome everyone- come enjoy summer and the feeling of community Somers Point can offer.