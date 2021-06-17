 Skip to main content
Shore to host 'Wellness Together' panel discussion on the opioid epidemic
Shore to host 'Wellness Together' panel discussion on the opioid epidemic

Shore Medical Center is launching a new quarterly community health education series, “Wellness Together,” with the first event focusing on pain management and the opioid crisis in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The panel discussion will be held Wednesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. at Greate Bay Country Club, 910 Somers Point–Mays Landing Road, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and includes light desserts and refreshments.

To RSVP, please contact Beth Ann Spiegel at bspie gel@shoremedicalcenter.org or 609-653-3671. Additional events in this series, “Wellness Together,” will happen quarterly.

