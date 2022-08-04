Shore Medical Center to Host Designer Handbag Bingo Aug. 26 to Raise Funds for Radiation Oncology Program

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center will host a Designer Handbag Bingo to benefit its radiation oncology program on Aug. 26 at the VFW Post 2189, located at 500 Bethel Road.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 each, which includes 12 games and a chance to win designer handbags including brands such as Coach, Kate Spade and Michael Kors. Guests must be 21 and older to participate. Tickets can be purchased at tiny.cc/ShoreBagBingo22.

At the event, guests will have the option to also participate in a 50/50, chance auction and an additional raffle for an oversized Tory Burch bag. There will be a cash bar, and guests are encouraged to bring their own food. Outside alcohol will not be permitted.

Event proceeds will go toward Shore Medical Center’s $1 million fundraising campaign, Caring Together for Cancer Imaging, to purchase a new 4D CT simulator for radiation treatment planning at Shore Cancer Center.

For more information, contact Jessica Giles at 609-653-3986 or jessica.giles@shoremedicalcenter.org.