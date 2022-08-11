Shore Medical Center Names August Guardian Angel

SOMERS POINT — Tyler Brito, RN, BSN, was recognized as Shore Medical Center’s August Guardian Angel of the Month for providing passionate and exceptional care to Shore’s patients.

Brito has been with Shore Medical Center for two and a half years. According to Shore Director of Emergency Services Sherri Richmond, MSN, RN, Brito is passionate about his role as an emergency department nurse and always strives to do his best.

“Tyler is always willing to go the extra mile to assist his coworkers. He is a team player, hardworking, knowledgeable, compassionate, and empathetic, as well as a great critical thinker,” Richmond said.

A grateful patient who recognized Brito with a Guardian Angel donation in his honor said this about the care he provided, “Tyler took care of me in the Emergency Department during my short stay. He was kind, attentive, reassuring and knowledgeable. It was comforting having him there.”

Brito lives with his wife, Heena, in Ocean City, and in his spare time he enjoys sailing and boating.

Shore Medical Center’s Guardian Angel program provides an opportunity for patients and families to recognize anyone at Shore who makes a difference in their care or experience. Guardian Angels are recognized among their peers and presented with a Guardian Angel pin at Shore’s annual pinning ceremony. To honor a Shore Medical Center Guardian Angel, call Shore’s Planned Giving & Development Department at 609-653-3800.