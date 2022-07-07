Shore Medical Center names Alexa Piplos its July Guardian Angel of the Month

SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center says nurse Alexa Piplos, of Mays Landing, is its July Guardian Angel of the Month.

Shore established the Guardian Angel program to enable community members to say thank you to a special caregiver through a donation to the medical center in their honor.

Piplos has been with Shore for 11 months on the Advanced Spine & Orthopedic Institute, where she cares for patients who are recovering from stroke, orthopedic surgeries and injuries, and more.

Jessica Mankow, nurse manager of ASOI, says Piplos has been a nurse for less than a year, but she is already a fabulous employee and a wonderful addition to their unit and to Shore.

“Alexa’s patients often comment on how attentive she is to their needs. She goes out of her way to assist coworkers whenever they appear to be in need of help,” Mankow said. “She is a quick learner, knowledgeable and efficient, but also extremely caring and thoughtful.”

A grateful patient who recognized Piplos with a Guardian Angel donation to Shore in her honor said this about her:

“Alexa was very attentive and caring from the moment she arrived for her shift. We could tell she was very busy, but she never made it seem like she didn’t have time for us. The care provided by all the nurses was stellar, but Alexa really stood out!”

Shore’s Guardian Angel program provides an opportunity for patients and families to recognize anyone at Shore who makes a difference in their care or experience. Guardian Angels are recognized among their peers and presented with a special pin at Shore’s annual pinning ceremony. To honor a Shore Medical Center Guardian Angel, call Shore’s Planned Giving & Development Department at 609-653-3800. Learn more at givetoshore.org.