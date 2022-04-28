Shore Celebrates One Year of Providing a Better Patient Experience for Children with Autism

SOMERS POINT - April is Autism Acceptance Month, and it’s also the one-year anniversary of Shore Medical Center's Sensory Friendly Program at its Pediatric Care Center, an ER and inpatient unit just for children.

Shore developed the program in partnership with the Atlantic County Special Services School District to help children on the autism spectrum receive the best care possible when they come to the hospital. Looking back on this past year, the program has been a great success.

The sensory-friendly program at Shore was made possible thanks to training and guidance from autism experts at Atlantic County Special Services School District and through a generous donation from an anonymous family. Shore converted one of its pediatric patient rooms into a sensory-friendly room with their support. It features a colorful remote-controlled bubble wall, projector, tactile wall, weighted blankets, communication devices, and a closet full of sensory toys for children to choose from to help calm and distract them. Atlantic County Special Services School provides ongoing training so that all of Shore’s staff in the Pediatric Care Center are fully educated on how to best help children on the spectrum.

"Even with all the training in the world, nurses typically aren't kept up-to-date with how to care for someone on the autism spectrum properly," said Misti Martin, RN, a nurse in the Pediatric Care Center. "Shore's sensory-friendly program and training have helped take away many unknowns. This is new territory for some of us; we don't care for patients with autism on a daily basis. With these children, you have to think completely outside of the box. Having that out-of-the-box equipment and resources to help you is very beneficial."

Jim Hillis, RN, BSN, MHA, CCRN, Assistant Nurse Manager of the Emergency Department and Pediatric Care Center, reported that over the past year, more than 12 children on the autism spectrum were confirmed to have received medical care in the sensory-friendly program, but he suspects there have been far more.

“Our main focus as medical professionals is to do whatever we have to do to get our patients the care they need and how they need it. We are trained to identify when children might benefit from our sensory-friendly program. I'm proud that we've been able to help families feel comfortable bringing their child to Shore for care and that we can help children safely get the care they need."