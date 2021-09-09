Shore Cancer Center expands radiation oncology program

SOMERS POINT — Since Shore Medical Center joined the Penn Cancer Network in December 2019, its cancer center has expanded local access for patients to Penn Medicine’s advanced expertise and cancer treatment resources. Shore’s relationship with Penn Medicine has grown even more with the addition of Penn Medicine Radiation Oncologist John James Wilson, MD, who officially joined the Shore Cancer Center team Sept. 1, 2021.

Dr. Wilson has been practicing radiation oncology for 15 years. He is on staff at Penn Medicine and attended medical school and residency there as well. He treats all cancer types that need radiotherapy, and will lead a highly trained team of experts at Shore Cancer Center Radiation Oncology, offering advanced radiation treatment options close to home.

Matthew Piskun, PharmD, MBA, Director of Pharmacy, Oncology and Infusion Services at Shore Medical Center, says that Dr. Wilson is a great fit for the community.

“We’re really excited to welcome Dr. Wilson to the team and to our area. His leadership and expertise in radiotherapy, along with his Penn Medicine affiliation, will allow us to easily integrate Penn Cancer Network resources into patient care at Shore Cancer Center,” Piskun said.