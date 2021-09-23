Shirat Hayam synagogue of Ventnor announces Reform Spiritual Leader

Shirat Hayam synagogue of Ventnor is proud to announce that Cantor Jacqueline Menaker will be installed as reform spiritual leader on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Cantor Menaker began her service at Shirat Hayam in May 2020. Her first year at the synagogue she led virtual services, met congregants on Zoom and in masked, socially distanced encounters. She has recently delighted in gathering with congregants during in-person services and social activities. The Cantor, her husband Mitch, and their beloved great danes Bentley, Bella and Shayna, are thrilled to make the Jersey Shore their new home.

Cantor Menaker spent her previous 18 years at Congregation of Reform Judaism in Orlando, Florida, where she participated in all aspects of prayer, life-cycle events, and organized cultural arts, musical programs, and choral groups. She was a member of Orlando’s Jewish Community Relations Committee and the Reform Judaism Commission on Social Action.

Since her arrival in New Jersey, she has continued her leadership in social justice advocacy. She was appointed to the Core Leadership Team of the New Jersey Religious Action Center, and is a liaison to the Union of Reform Judaism Commission on Social Action.