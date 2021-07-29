SGLC Residents Enjoy Garden-Inspired Craft

GALLOWAY TOWNHIP — Seashore Gardens Living Center residents learned how to make paper infused with flowers and seeds during their July sessions with the therapeutic gardening program, Eldergrow.

Residents also helped plant and maintain the three indoor garden systems at SGLC: a culinary herb garden in Assisted Living and therapeutic gardens in Comfort Care Dementia and in skilled nursing.

In May, the Home expanded the Eldergrow program to have a therapeutic horticulture educator in two neighborhoods twice a month. Residents engage in meaningful ways with the Eldergrow program: physically, socially, cognitively, creatively, and spiritually. The benefits of therapeutic horticulture are numerous and include: improving motor skills, reducing the risk factors for dementia, elevating mood, improving sleep, reducing falls, reducing agitation, improving self-esteem, and acting as an antidepressant.

The Sephardic Home Foundation provided the original intergenerational grant. Additional funding is needed to continue the program. For more information, email Sharon D’Angio at dangios@seashoregardens.org.