Schultz-Hill Foundation Awards $20,000 In Student Scholarships & ARTS/Grants in 2021

The Schultz-Hill Foundation located in Atlantic City awarded $20,000 to Students & ARTS Programs in 2021. The DINA Scholarship/ARTS Grant Program was established to support programs and students in the fields of Art/History and Education. The DINA Program is named after the “Angel of Wisdom” and is a sub-program of the Foundation in Atlantic City.

The 2021 DINA Recipients

The Scholarships Awards are very diverse and include but are not limited to: AC Ballet Virtual ALOHA Gala; AC Day Nursery Music Program; ACAF: 48 Blocks Society; Atlantic City ARTS Foundation; Atlantic City Theater Co.; Bernie Friedman Memorial Sculpture; Children’s Cultural ARTS Foundation; Holy Spirit Music Program; Longport Scholarship Foundation; MUDGIRLS Studio; NAACP Scholarship; Ocean City Theatre Company; and Seashore Gardens Living Center: Opening Minds Through Art (OMA) and Music & Memory Program. A teaching scholarship was awarded to Madelyn Fox for Temple University and student scholarships given to Aidan Brand for La Salle University and Cian L. Hughes for North Carolina University.

The Schultz-Hill Foundation promotes and supports Education, History and The ARTS in South Jersey. For more information, visit www.schultz-hill.org

The Schultz-Hill Foundation does not discriminate in any way on the basis of race, color, creed, gender or sexual preference, nationality, ancestry, or national and ethnic origin.