Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund accepting applications

The Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund announces the awards program for 2021 is open for applications. A total amount of up to $20,000 will be awarded to eligible students seeking college scholarships. Students living in Longport and who will graduate high school in 2021 or who are currently attending college or who, at any age, plan to attend college in 2021, are eligible to apply.

Applications and instructions for applying are available on the website at longportscholarshipfund.com.

The applications must be completed and submitted in accordance with the instructions by April 15. The board members will select the awardees and announce the scholarships in May.

The scholarship fund completed a record year in 2020. A total of $20,000 was granted to 14 Longport students. Despite a difficult year with the pandemic and recession, Longport year-round and seasonal residents contributed a record amount of money. Longport residents consistently support students and their families by helping to pay the ever-increasing cost of higher education. A grand total of $100,000 has been awarded over the life of the fund.