Santa visits Margate during Shop Small Weekend
Santa visits Margate during Shop Small Weekend

MARGATE — The city had a visit from Santa and his helpers Nov. 28 to kick off Shop Small Weekend.

Shoppers came to town to take advantage of great holiday sales, buying unique items and picking up gift certificates at Two Cents Plain and other retailers and restaurants!

Since Santa couldn't stop and talk with children because he had to rush back to the North Pole, he left his special mailbox at Bocca's Coal Fired Bistro where children can place their letters to Santa. Shannon Wray Norris gave her daughter a lift to mail her letter.

The sales will last through to Christmas and Santa's mailbox will be at Boccas on Dec. 4 and 5.

