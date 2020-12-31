Rymax continues to support Jewish Family Service

MARGATE — Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties received a donation of an abundance of nonperishable foods, basic essentials and cleaning supplies from Rymax, a loyalty marketing and rewards provider based in Pine Brook. Its generosity assures the JFS Food Pantry can continue to meet the current increased demand.
Rymax’s donation included hundreds of pounds of pasta, hearty soups, cereal, tuna, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, beverages and more. In addition to purchasing and donating pallets full of products, Rymax staff delivered the donation directly to the pantry and helped unload it. The company has worked with the Atlantic City hospitality and gaming industries for years, providing comprehensive loyalty programs and rewards.
“We’ve been a supplier to the gaming industry for over 20 years,” said Eve Kolakowski, president of Rymax. “We know it is one of the hardest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to give back to the community that has given us so much over the years. This donation will help our friends who have lost their jobs at the casinos, as well as other families who need additional support this holiday season.” Kolakowski continued, “Studies show that in the wake of COVID-19, the number of people who are food insecure in the United States could rise to more than 50 million, including 17 million children. When you read and hear about those staggering numbers, it’s heartbreaking and you know you have to act.”
Last May, Kolakowski and her team sent a similar shipment as the JFS Food Pantry. That delivery included boxes and bags of pasta, jelly, snacks, vegetables, beverages, condiments and more which fed hundreds of community residents during the shelter-at-home order.
While the need for food is still escalating, contributions to the agency have slowed. Rymax’s support affords JFS with the opportunity to restock its shelves and helps ensures no one will go hungry this winter.
“At JFS, we are grateful for Rymax’s ongoing support,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer. “Many people who have needed support have experienced job loss from the Atlantic City hospitality industry. By giving on a reoccurring basis, Eve and Rymax ensure our shelves can remain stocked and meet the increase demand into the future.”
For more information about JFS programs, services or how you can get involved, call 609-822-1108 or see jfsatlantic.org.