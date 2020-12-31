Rymax continues to support Jewish Family Service

Rymax’s donation included hundreds of pounds of pasta, hearty soups, cereal, tuna, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, beverages and more. In addition to purchasing and donating pallets full of products, Rymax staff delivered the donation directly to the pantry and helped unload it. The company has worked with the Atlantic City hospitality and gaming industries for years, providing comprehensive loyalty programs and rewards.

“We’ve been a supplier to the gaming industry for over 20 years,” said Eve Kolakowski, president of Rymax. “We know it is one of the hardest hit industries during the COVID-19 pandemic. We wanted to give back to the community that has given us so much over the years. This donation will help our friends who have lost their jobs at the casinos, as well as other families who need additional support this holiday season.” Kolakowski continued, “Studies show that in the wake of COVID-19, the number of people who are food insecure in the United States could rise to more than 50 million, including 17 million children. When you read and hear about those staggering numbers, it’s heartbreaking and you know you have to act.”